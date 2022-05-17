GST dept raids shop in Ludhiana’s Kochar Market

A team of the state goods and services tax (SGST) department conducted a raid at a CCTV cameras shop in Kochar market on Monday. The officials stated that the raids were conducted over a suspicion that the owner is suppressing sales to evade tax. The department has confiscated relevant documents and investigation is underway.

Dist logs 2 new Covid cases

Two fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Monday. Till now, 1,09,913 cases have been reported from the district, out of which 1,07,608 have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. There are 25 active cases in the district currently, of which 24 are under home isolation and one is under treatment at a private hospital. The administration appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.

15 mobile phones recovered from five undertrials

Fifteen mobile phones were recovered from five undertrials during a special checking at Ludhiana Central Jail on Sunday. The Division number 7 police have lodged an FIR against the accused Sandeep Kumar, Navdeep Singh, Mohammad Zahid, Gursewak Singh and Maninder Singh based on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Satnam Siingh. ASI Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on production warrant to find out how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.

