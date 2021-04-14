Guard held with 4.04 crore he stole from Axis Bank in Chandigarh

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested Axis Bank security guard Sunil Kumar and recovered the entire amount of ₹4.04 crore that he stole from the Sector 34 hub on Sunday. The hub supplies cash to all ATMs of the bank in the city.

The bank’s local currency chest head, Ritish Kumar, told the police that Sunil was a member of the MSF security agency that had been hired to provide unarmed guards for frisking and checking.

India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel are also deputed at the bank’s Chandigarh currency chest. The IRB personnel had reported that unarmed guard Sunil, who was on night duty, was missing and the door of the currency chest was found opened early on Sunday.

The bank’s chest staff reached the spot and started checking CCTV footage that showed Sunil taking out something wrapped from the premises. On checking, one of the boxes was found damaged and opened. A sum of ₹4.04 crore was missing from the box. The staff found that the accused had stolen two packets of 20 bundles each of currency notes in the denomination of ₹2,000.

A case was registered under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or housebreaking by night to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sunil was posted in the Sector 34 hub for the past three years. The office was closed for two days, and Sunil had reported for duty at 10pm on Saturday and was to be relieved at 6am on Sunday. While the IRB personnel were deputed on the outer security circle of the office, Sunil was in-charge of the chest and had free access to it.