Guest Column | A diplomatic reprimand

Recently, an ill-informed utterance by a school teacher-turned-activist-turned-adviser to a freshly appointed state political party chief invited widespread ire. The acrimonious statement on the status of Jammu and Kashmir has now resulted in his ouster from the job.

A similar faux pass took place while we were attending a staff course at the Defence Services Staff College(DSSC), Wellington, in 1993-94.

The salubrious weather at the Nilgiris and an audience of the so-called creamy layer of the armed forces, not just ours but world over, attracted numerous guest speakers and delegations to address the wise-owl (crest of the DSSC, Wellington) gathering.

A team of the prestigious United States Command And General Staff College (CGSC) was also in town to deliver a presentation and talk to students and faculty.

The arrival of the DSSC Commandant Lt Gen BS Nalwa was announced and the packed auditorium was in rapt attention to the potential words of wisdom from the high-profile CGSC team .

After mandatory introductions , the American team leader flashed the opening slide to commence his presentation. A map of India came up on the slide, which evinced least attention , being our own and sacrosanct. Immediately, we saw the Commandant signal the head of training team(HOTT).

After a whispered exchange, Gen Nalwa left the auditorium. The HOTT went up the dais and after a quick word with the US team leader, announced an early tea break due to an impromptu commitment of the Commandant.

Tea breaks hold special significance during the guest talks. The famous bakery at the staff college bakes out choicest cakes, pastries, patties and buns, these coupled with the sumptuous samosas and mouth watering jalebis from the bania canteen make it more enticing than the talks at times.

Thus, it was a welcome break. However, we did not have the foggiest as to why the God-send break had been declared prematurely.

The audience re-assembled after the 20 minute treat. After settling down, Gen Nalwa addressed the team leader, “Colonel general, my apologies for the unscheduled delay, please commence your presentation.”

The map of India flashed again and the talk progressed thereafter.

After the talk the guest speakers left and the rest were asked to remain seated. The HOTT came on the stage and said, “Lady (for we really had one lady, Mahua Pal from the Defence audit accounts service as one of the course students)and gentlemen, to some of you it must have seemed like an abrupt and strange disruption. Well, the map flashed by CGSC team at the beginning of the talk showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Pakistan- Occupied Kashmir(POK). The Commandant noticed it in a flash, and assumed that it was a draftsman’s mistake. The team was politely asked to amend the map before proceeding with the talk. Thus, the delay”.

To end the day on a lighter note as was customary during most guest lectures , he asked an open question as to what one-liner could best describe the situation? The ever alert Major Kumar, popularly called keen Kumar by fellow students, shot his hand up in a jiffy. “Sir, it may be appropriately termed, ‘A diplomatic reprimand!’” he quipped. He was of course spot on.

avnishrms59@gmail.com

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor)