Guest Column | Goof-ups that left me red-faced

Thanks to predictive text and auto correct features in smartphones, texting is much easier and faster. While the former assists by suggesting words that you may intend typing, the latter takes command in its own hand to automatically correct a supposed typing error. However, auto correct doesn’t always work as intended. There are goof ups when phone’s software decides to change a normal text into something very different .You may get ‘corrections’ that are incorrect. While some auto correct blunders, like changing ‘desert’ into ‘dessert’, can be amusing, others such as turning ‘meeting’ into ‘mating’ and substituting ‘therapist’ with ‘the rapist’ are appalling. While some auto correct blunders, like changing ‘desert’ into ‘dessert’, can be amusing, others such as turning ‘meeting’ into ‘mating’ and substituting ‘therapist’ with ‘the rapist’ are appalling. (Shutterstock)

I have had my fair share of auto correct goof-ups that could be taken in a lighter vein; however, there have been a couple of glaring auto correct misadventures that left me red-faced. Nothing could be more embarrassing than wishing a dear friend a long life while addressing her dead. This is what happened when I texted greetings to a friend whose birthday was being celebrated with a lot of fanfare in a WhatsApp group. After an hour or so when I opened the group chat-box, to my horror and huge embarrassment, I discovered ‘dear’ turned into ‘dead’. I must have texted the word ‘dear’ umpteen times but never had the ‘correction’ gone so horribly wrong. You can imagine my plight. How I salvaged the situation can be anybody’s guess.

However, that was not the last time I landed in trouble because of loose cannon that auto correct can be at times. I recall it was yet another celebration, a wedding anniversary of a senior member in a group. You know how birthdays and anniversaries are celebrated in a WhatsApp group – a stream of greetings complete with virtual flowers, cakes and bouquets from everyone. When one member in the group wishes, others must follow. The scenario is typically like that of a cycle stand, when one cycle falls, other cycles must also tumble.

Coming to the auto correct mishap, no sooner did I wish Mrs Kaushal on a WhatsApp group chat, a message popped up. Taking a dig at me, a friend reminded me that it was not Mrs Kashyap’s but Mrs Kaushal’s anniversary. How could that be? I couldn’t possibly have wished myself. Once again it was a dirty trick played by auto correct that conveniently chose to replace Kaushal with Kashyap, my own surname. With due apologies to the intended recipient, I deleted the message and carefully framed another congratulatory message, doubly checked and posted.

I blame the crazy auto correct for the blunders but then, I can’t absolve myself of my responsibility. What was the hurry to shoot the message? I should have checked before posting the message when I had the option to undo auto correction.

‘Think before you speak’ is a common adage. However, in an age when texting is the new norm, we must add to the wise saying, ‘Check and re-check your message before you press the send button.’

rama_1177@yahoo.co.in

(The writer is a retired college teacher in Chandigarh)