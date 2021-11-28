Guest Column| Last hurrah to the Battle of Longewala

Last week, I received a call from an unknown number. It was a major calling from the golden city of Jaisalmer. He wanted my postal address to invite me for the golden jubilee celebrations of the Battle of Longewala. I was pleasantly surprised, as I had not expected that the jubilee would be marked amid the pandemic.

The invitation card has arrived and apart from a day of sightseeing, the main event will be a visit to Longewala where a museum and war memorial have been established. There would be wreath laying ceremony, followed by a half-an-hour re-enactment of the battle. My wife and I , will go, of course, because this might well be my last hurrah as I stand at the spot where I was flying in my small unarmed aircraft as all hell was breaking loose down below in the raging battle field.

I also plan to take my son and his family, who will soon be here for a visit from the USA, to the site. Hopefully, the authorities will permit them to see the function and not consider them a security risk. However, if they are not permitted to attend, they can do the tourist circuit, while we do the official one.

Earning my spurs

I am already feeling nostalgic about visiting the place where I earned my spurs in a short but violent battle that took place on December 5, 1971. I cannot help remember my late flight commander Major Atma Singh, who was called Atom, by his mates. Atom was the first officer commanding of our 12 Air OP Flight that was raised in August 1970. Merely a year and a few months later we went into combat under his leadership. Atom was a simple and down-to-Earth man who believed in pure soldiering. Very different from the rest of the bunch we had there!

When the battle is being enacted, I am sure that I would not feel the same as the real battle when a couple of dozen Pakistani tanks were milling around in the Longewala Bowl as the Indian Air Force Hunter aircraft tore into them with their rockets. I would be looking around to see the sand dunes, through which I flew my small plane, keeping an eye on the enemy tanks and directing the Hunter Aircraft onto them. The helipad, which was only 100m long, will catch my attention, because it was here that Atom executed a masterful precautionary landing of his engine-stricken aircraft. He not only saved the aircraft, but also flew it back the next day after repairs, from the narrow road next door. I would certainly look southward and see the sand dune where squadron leader Suresh had a miraculous escape when the tail plane of his Hunter Aircraft hit the dune during a late pull up. The official function would probably wind down, but not my thoughts.

After the official function, we plan to drive north to Tanot where the divisional headquarters was located in 1971. After paying obeisance at the Tanot Mata Temple, we plan to head back to Jaisalmer touching Ranau from where we operated during the war. There is an abandoned cemented airstrip there exactly from where we operated on perforated metal sheets that stabilised the loose sand. Standing on that strip, I will remember the first trial landing that Atom and I did on an unprepared surface. It took three attempts before we managed to put the aircraft down safely. Tough place to operate from!

I will remember the day-long air operations that our pilots executed in support of the battle raging at Longewala. (Sourced)

Day-long air operations

I will remember the day-long air operations that our pilots executed in support of the battle raging at Longewala. Finally, I will remember how our day ended after the last landing, just before sunset. The lovely two hours of de-stressing that we managed to do away from the disapproving eye of Atom. It involved some rum shots and some teen patti in our dug-down tent. I will remember all the participants: Charlie Maitra, Dabbu Mathur, Nat, Bhim Khemani and the IAF bloke CP Naidu, who was the flight adjutant. Not to forget Ramesh, our mess waiter, who took good care of us.

That would complete our pilgrimage to the battle field of 1971. As we head back to our hotel in Jaisalmer after a two-hour drive, there will be one thought in my mind. Is this my last hurrah? A final visit to the battlefield where I delivered what I had been trained for. A fulfilment of a soldier’s contract! Well, you never know. I might make it here one more time, if somebody just asks me to come along!

The writer is a Chandigarh-based defence veteran and Vir Chakra awardee