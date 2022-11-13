Guest column: Let the child in you remain alive and kicking

My elder daughter called me to discuss some issues. Although I had my reservations, I told her that she was old enough to take a call.

She sounded petulant when she said, “I know I can take a call, but it would be easier if you decided it for me.”

The interaction made me realise how at times we wish that someone else would make the decision on our behalf and relieve us of all the unnecessary stress. Childhood, indeed, was one such happy occasion!

Birthdays were the best part of childhood. Arranging parties was other people’s task while we could enjoy the day to our hearts’ content.

Often, when I arranged birthday parties for my daughters, I wished that someone would take these off my hands and yet I managed to go through the rigmarole considering that my kids need a personal touch. And, at the end of the day, it kept the child in me alive and kicking, too.

When we were in school, Children’s Day was the most looked forward to festival.

Teachers would put up a special show for the students which included fun songs, mono-acting, skits and games.

Students from Class 10, which used to be the senior-most class in our school, were asked to take over as teachers and thereby relieve the latter of their duty for the day.

Girls would dress up in crisp cotton sarees and the best part was when the naughtiest bunch of boys would turn up wearing ties and suits to appear dapper and gentlemen-like.

Childhood, perhaps, was an island in itself. It’s like Tom Stoppard said, “If you carry your childhood with you, you never become older.”

Adulthood, in comparison, is strewn with countless responsibilities and never-ending deadlines.

By the time you are done paying your monthly instalments, the electricity and water bills, it’s almost time for grocery shopping and while you stand in front of the laden counters, debating, whether to pick up Dove or Pantene; olive oil or extra virgin olive oil; multigrain noodles or buckwheat noodles, you wish someone would make the choices for you and you could just sit back and enjoy a hot cuppa -- espresso or cappuccino or perhaps a latte -- a decision, you wish, the bearer would make for you!

Twenty-four years ago, when my husband and I were introduced to each other, I looked at him a little apprehensively, for despite his six and twenty years on the planet, he disseminated exceptionally boyish charm. Hesitatingly, I whispered in my mother’s ear, “Don’t you think he looks too young for his age? I would prefer a manly looking husband.”

My mother coolly looked at me and said, “Aaj kal ladke aise hi aa rahe hain.”

I was amused at this objectification of a prospective husband, yet my mother’s verdict was enough to seal the deal on my behalf!

Occasionally, let the rational adult in you take a back seat and allow the child in you to take over, so that the child in you remains alive and kicking.

