Guest Column | Once a soldier always a soldier

The Punjab government has hiked the annuity payable to armed forces’ gallantry and distinguished service awardees by 80%, which is commendable as the state is already paying the highest annuity to its awardees.

This is testament to the government’s respect and honour for soldiers. Besides, a considerable amount of time had passed since the last hike. I was reminded of December 16, 1971, the day ceasefire was announced in the war against Pakistan.

All those who were involved actively in combat, heaved a sigh of relief for having come out unscathed. Soon the first list of gallantry award winners was published. In the general euphoria that prevailed in the country for a grand victory, politicians also decided to make hay while the sun was shining. States like Punjab and Rajasthan were quick to announce cash and land rewards for gallantry award winners.

A soldier goes into battle to fulfil the contract that he makes the day he puts on the uniform. On the day of reckoning, a soldier has to defend the territorial integrity of the country and be prepared to make any sacrifice, including his life. That is the deal.

Besides, no one goes into battle thinking that he will get a gallantry award for it. You go and do what you have been trained for to the best of your ability because defeat is not an option. If your superior officer is impressed with your performance and writes a citation for a gallantry award, it is taken as something that just happened while you did what you had to. If the Centre and state government decides to reward him,he just accepts it gracefully. He also expects that the governments will honour their commitment.

In fact, it took 14 years for the Punjab government to honour the commitment, albeit partially. In lieu of the promised irrigated land, it gave ₹5,000 per promised acre. So, that was the end of it. A few years later the Punjab government started an annuity scheme for the gallantry award winners and their widows. It was a paltry sum of a few hundred rupees paid every quarter. Around that time, a pan-India organisation called ‘ The War Decorated’ was formed to mainly take care of the widows and elderly parents of deceased gallantry award winners. It interacted with the central and state governments to get certain benefits like free train travel, annuity and jobs for the children of the deceased soldiers. Punjab did better than other states but still it was nothing substantial.

Then came the soldier politician, outgoing Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who served in the premier battalion of the Sikh Regiment. He served for a short period of three years in the ‘2 Sikh’. Despite his short service in the army, soldiering was in his blood. He kept in close touch with his battalion.

He initiated a string of measures for the welfare of retired soldiers and the widows of deceased soldiers. The government job quota was earmarked for needy widows and their children. He also gave a substantial increase in the annuity being paid to the gallantry award winners of the state as also the widows of the deceased. It was raised to ₹23,100 for the Param Vir Chakra (PVC ), ₹17,556 for the Maha Vir Chakra( MVC ) and ₹10,165 for the Vir Chakra ( VrC ).

A similar increase was made in the annuity of other gallantry award winners. Further, his government decided to give a substantial one-time lump sum award to new gallantry award winners varying from ₹25 lakh to ₹1 crore. Needless to say, it has been a big morale booster for ex-servicemen, especially the next of kin of the deceased gallantry award winners of the state.

On September 15, the Punjab government doubled the lump-sum for the gallantry award winners. So, a PVC will get ₹2 crore, MVC ₹1 crore and a VrC ₹50 lakh.

It is impossible to make up for the loss of family member. However, the financial and other help provided by states like Punjab helps to assuage the grief. The Capt-led government has set the benchmark in welfare of ex-servicemen for others to emulate. As the adage goes, ‘ Once a soldier, always a soldier’.

( The writer is a Chandigarh-based defence veteran and Vir Chakra awardee. Views expressed are personal.)