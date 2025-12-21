Guest Column | Rebooting Phase 3: The real pivot point

Chandigarh likes to dream big, but some projects take time catching up with reality. Industrial Area Phase 3 is one of them. Planned more than twenty years ago as the next frontier for clean and modern industry, it has mostly existed as a quiet stretch of underused land with little infrastructure. That might finally change. The administration has confirmed that 140 plots will be auctioned in April 2026. After years as a placeholder, Phase 3 is preparing for its first real moment. For two decades Phase 3 had ambition but no momentum. Only a handful of allotments happened; the rest waited in the sun. (Aashna Gakhar)

A plan that pressed snooze for 20 years

The idea is simple. Turn the land near Raipur Kalan and Mauli Jagran into a hub for non polluting and high value activities. The list includes IT, biotech, electronics, light engineering, knowledge-based firms, and creative industries. It is a future that sounds shiny and confident, the kind where a quiet warehouse lane suddenly discovers words like incubation and innovation. But before we get carried away, it is worth understanding what kept this project still so long.

For two decades Phase 3 had ambition but no momentum. Plots were carved out but roads did not come. Utilities were planned but never fully laid. Only a handful of allotments happened; the rest waited in the sun. Chandigarh is famous for its planning legacy, yet here was a planned district that stayed paused. The April 2026 auction is more than a real estate event; it is a test of whether the city can turn a delayed blueprint into a working district.

Trying to code a new future on old concrete

The bigger question is what kind of place Phase 3 should become. Chandigarh’s industrial areas were designed for a different time. Their architecture is functional, rhythms predictable, streets wide but not necessarily alive. A tech hub needs more than zoning. It needs a sense of life. Young firms want walkable lanes, flexible workspaces, good public transport, places to eat at odd hours, and a feeling of safety after dark. These are not luxuries. They are part of what makes an innovation district feel alive.

This contrast is what makes Phase 3 interesting. It is not starting with the charm of an older neighbourhood or the buzz of a central district. It is starting with a blank canvas. That can be a limitation but also an advantage. Chandigarh rarely gets new land to imagine from scratch. If done thoughtfully, the area can learn from mistakes of older cousins. It can mix commercial spaces with small cultural pockets, blend workspace with public space, and create a district that belongs to the future rather than its past.

The upside and the fine print

Who stands to gain? For entrepreneurs, it is a chance to build from the ground up in a zone designed for them. For the city, an opportunity to diversify its economy beyond government and retail. For planners, a chance to bring contemporary thinking to a district without heritage constraints. For nearby residents, impacts will be mixed — better jobs and more activity on one side, more traffic and rising rents on the other. For the administration, it is a chance to show that auctions are not the end of the job. They are the beginning. The infrastructure that follows will decide which story Phase 3 tells.

Chandigarh has always balanced pride in its past with hesitation about its future. The transformation of Phase 3 could tilt that balance. Done well, it can create a fresh economic engine and expand the city’s idea of itself. Done half-heartedly, it will only remind us how easily big plans sink into old patterns. As the April 2026 auction approaches, the task is simple: pair ambition with execution. If the city manages that, Phase 3 might finally move from promise to place.

aashna.gakhar@gmail.com

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based architect & interior designer)