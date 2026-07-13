Guest Column| Rebuilding Punjab for a new generation

Punjab has always been more than a mere geographical territory; it is a distinct identity rooted in the values and culture of its people. For centuries, this was the land of Gurus, peers, and seers who preached love and equality. The universal brotherhood envisioned by Guru Nanak Dev, the profound sacrifices of Guru Arjan Dev and Guru Tegh Bahadur to protect faith and humanity, and the enduring teachings of Sufi saints have collectively forged Punjab into a diverse and welcoming society.

The trajectory of Punjab’s future will be determined by the kind of governance it sees in the coming years. The state requires an administration that prioritises long-term strategic growth over short-sighted populist politics. (Representational photo)

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Geopolitically, Punjab occupies a unique position on India’s landscape. As a frontier state, it has traditionally served as the nation’s first line of defence—not merely in military terms, but as India’s agrarian and social bulwark. Over the decades, external forces have consistently sought to exploit social cracks, using disinformation to sow distrust. While the tactics vary, the ultimate objective remains unchanged: To destabilise Punjab by engineering rifts within its society.

Forward without forgetting

Every generation in Punjab carries the collective memory of a turbulent era that left deep scars on the state. It was a period where pervasive violence dictated daily life, and innocent citizens bore the heaviest burden. Farmers, entrepreneurs, educators, journalists, public servants, and ordinary citizens found themselves trapped in a conflict they never asked for.

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{{^usCountry}} These historical experiences must be remembered—not to tether the state to the past, but to serve as a stark reminder of how fragile peace can be when confronted by hate and extremism. Having endured immense pain, Punjabis share a quiet, fierce determination to ensure those dark chapters are never repeated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These historical experiences must be remembered—not to tether the state to the past, but to serve as a stark reminder of how fragile peace can be when confronted by hate and extremism. Having endured immense pain, Punjabis share a quiet, fierce determination to ensure those dark chapters are never repeated. {{/usCountry}}

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Yet, the true hallmark of Punjab is the extraordinary resilience of its people. Time and again, after weathering hardships, Punjabis have rebuilt their lives with relentless hope. Fields were replanted, industries revived, educational institutions reopened, and society gradually regained its collective confidence. This innate capacity to rebound from adversity reveals the true character of the state. Hardships may test Punjab, but they have never managed to crush its entrepreneurial boldness.

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Today’s challenges, however, look fundamentally different from those faced by previous generations. Modern youth are driven by a desire to carve out successful global careers, demanding world-class education, robust business ecosystems, and thriving local opportunities so they aren’t forced to migrate abroad. Farmers are seeking sustainable profitability, businesses require an environment that incentivises long-term investment, and families want improved healthcare, quality schooling, and efficient governance. These are the pressing issues that demand political focus.

Stability anchors prosperity

The trajectory of Punjab’s future will be determined by the kind of governance it sees in the coming years. The state requires an administration that prioritises long-term strategic growth over short-sighted populist politics. Stability breeds confidence, not just for citizens but also for potential investors, entrepreneurs, and the younger generation planning their future within the state.

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Given that Punjab is a border state that plays a vital strategic role in the country, its developmental process is directly tied to the priorities of the nation. Border development, internal security, agricultural modernisation, trade and industry, higher education, and connectivity are critical areas where the state and central governments must coordinate closely. It is, therefore, necessary for Punjab to have a government capable of cooperating constructively with the Centre, engaging in continuous dialogue, and securing timely support for the state’s development.

The citizens of Punjab require a government that is resolute enough to rise above conflict and concentrate purely on delivery. An administration that ensures internal stability while fostering cordial relations with the Centre will create the environment required to unlock investment and employment opportunities. Given Punjab’s past sacrifices and present significance, cooperative governance is no longer a luxury—it is an absolute necessity. satnam.sandhu@sansad.nic.in

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Satnam Singh Sandhu. (HT Photo)

The writer is a Rajya Sabha members. Views expressed are personal