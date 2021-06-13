Guest column: Smack down drug habit

The malice of drug abuse was unheard of when we were young and seems to be the fruit of a new affluent era. It is a silent but lethal weapon that has the potential to destroy the youth.

The desire to make a quick buck, peer pressure, questionable company and youngsters’ week moral foundation have encouraged drug trafficking. Studies have revealed that schoolchildren are often targeted by peddlers and once they are hooked, they not only become regular customers but also help sell the narcotics. The government is not doing enough to control this menace; thus, the onus falls on parents and teachers to ensure that their wards are strong enough to not succumb to temptation.

It sounds easy enough. However, how many parents will be successful in getting through to their children. It is traumatising for parents to realise that their child has become addicted to drugs. The clues are in the child’s changing behaviour — aloofness, poor eating habits, and declining performance in school.

Those from affluent families have little trouble in procuring drugs. However, those with financial constraints start stealing and borrowing money and selling household items to fund their habit.

Most of the times, parents can do little to wean off their child from drugs as they lack awareness. Providing professional help through a counsellor or psychiatrist does not come cheap. Besides, consulting a shrink is still taboo in our society. Gradually, it starts affecting the child’s health.

Gender gap in treatment

Those admitted to de-addiction centres hardly come out clean, and in many cases relapse soon after. It is worse for women who fall prey to the disease because of the social stigma and lack of proper de-addiction centres. Thus, a lot of women addicts remain untreated inching towards a slow death.

I know a lot of families who are going through this ordeal. A man died in his mid-30s despite being admitted to a reputed de-addiction clinic as he relapsed after returning home. The pain of parents, who had to cremate their young son, is unimaginable. He is survived by his wife and two young daughters, who will forever feel the void.

The parents of another addict who was gradually deteriorating tried to marry him off, hoping that it might help him recover, but who would marry an addict? The father, a senior retired officer, could do nothing but to see his middle -aged son die of an overdose.

Families destroyed

My aunt took a massive loan to send her son to the United States of America to fulfil his dreams. While abroad, the boy suffered some racial attacks and took to drinking. This turned into an addiction. The damage to his liver was so severe that he succumbed.

Another housewife I know has not been able to overcome temptation of binge drinking despite undergoing some treatment. Her young daughter is a wreck after seeing her in a drunken state every evening. Her parents and spouse do their bit but there is no real solution. At times addicts come out strong only when their conscience pricks at them and they develop an iron will to resist the siren call. Sometimes sheer motivation helps them beat the addiction.

The affliction has consumed numerous people, consigning their near and dear ones watch them decline helplessly. At times, one feels the affliction is worse than cancer, because it can be treated if detected in time. Here, the dear ones die every day watching the impending tragedy unfold.