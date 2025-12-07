Guest Column | The thing called hope & its beauty

A friend of mine has a lovely quotation written on her social media account: Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies. I find these words beautiful, simple and serene. Upon introspection, indeed, I often realise that I am quite upbeat and cheerful when I am hopeful about something, or even better – when looking forward to and excited about something. It can be as small (read big) as an awaited message from a friend / an affectionate purr from a pet / pleasant weather / a melodious song on the radio / watching a short yet hilarious stand-up comedy randomly. Light doesn’t have to flood the room to remind you it’s there. Even the smallest beam can shift everything. (iStock)

Recently, I received a forward on my phone. The heading read, ‘The window light theory’ and description underneath was, ‘Not all hope arrives loudly. Sometimes, it slips in softly – through half-open blinds, quiet mornings, or a moment of stillness. Light doesn’t have to flood the room to remind you it’s there. Even the smallest beam can shift everything’.

Also, there are times I feel too low, as well; but I then try to become hopeful on purpose, I deliberately sing/dance, I intentionally laugh (remember, laughter is the best therapy) and it uplifts me.

I have an academic background in psychology and am drawn to the very schools of thought in this realm, that highlight the inherent goodness in human beings. It’s easy to think of (and act upon) negativity, but as propounded by humanistic psychology, positive psychology and the lessons given by Mother Nature in the form of rivers (they clean themselves), by forests (they grow on their own), by human mind (that becomes peaceful when channelised), simply staying away from negativity will automatically do the trick and grow hope – for fortunately that’s the very spirit of us homo sapiens.

When one is feeling sad/hopeless, there are certain actions that can assist. Here, it’s essential to begin with a disclaimer that these actions are not foolproof solutions – they might take time to fruition, might not give cent percent relief, also demand individual courage and at times, would require repetition before achieving anything worthwhile.

1 Behavioural treatment: Act as if you are feeling hopeful. In medical field, it’s called symptomatic relief. Till the root cause of a problem gets resolved, some superficial treatment can at least temporarily be of help. One need not reject it outright. In that light, smiling even when you don’t actually feel happy, showing up even when you don’t really want to, and staying put even when you totally want to give up can eventually go a long way.

2 Rise above the fears: One of my favourite quotes is, “What if I fall. Oh, but what if you fly?” It implies that one has got to take risks, because it’s only through experimentation and taking chances that we can reach our true potential. As said by Nelson Mandela, the first president of South Africa, “It is our hopes that should be stronger than fears”. The inherent message is to rise above constant worry, and let our choices and actions reflect our hopes, not apprehensions.

3 Keep trying: Persistent efforts increasingly familiarise one to various nuances of the project/problem at hand, and silently builds hope within. As said by Thomas Edison, the revered inventor of the light bulb, on trying, “Our greatest weakness is in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.”

4 Live in the present: I read the book, The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle; it talks of the necessity of living in the moment. It also highlights how this practice always infuses joy into our being. Since joy and hope are akin to each other, it will lead to a buoyant spirit always.

5 Accept varying levels of solutions: Lastly, as has already been mentioned, a lot of times cent percent solution to a given problem might not be possible immediately. In such cases, apply whatever possible, take whatever actions feasible. My father says that if the best outcome is not available, go for the second best, and don’t hesitate even for the third best.

Ultimately, recognise the healing and hope-cultivating potential of prayer. As is said, ‘Ask and ye shall receive’. Also, as I recently read, “Prayer does not change god, but it changes him who prays.” A very meaningful observation by Soren Kierkegaard, a Danish philosopher. Let us all begin and leverage our hope with the above-mentioned pointers, for both individual and societal upliftment. Need of the hour.

reemaban@gmail.com

(The writer is an assistant professor of psychology at Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Saha)