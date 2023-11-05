Guest columns: A broad perspective on time-management

Around two decades back, when I was (perhaps) better adept at creating time for myself, I had made a painting of a dolphin jumping out of the surrounding water and gave it a background of stairs going up to the sky. I called my artwork, “Miles To Go”. The painting was my attempt at a symbolic depiction: water symbolised my comfort zone, the leaping dolphin was myself (“I must move out of my comfort zone to find newer horizons”), and the staircase was the hard-work that’s a part and parcel of any growth.

All of us have wanted, and still do, to go miles and miles but run short on time. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I actually wanted, and still do, to go miles and miles… But, there’s a road block experienced by not just me, but many today. Lack of time: the “kya karun time hi nahi mil pata” excuse would win each time.

That we all are given the same 24 hours a day, and that we all have limits on our energy levels – we all understand, yet some of us squeeze more into the same time-and-energy-space than others. Is the trick “time management”? Yes, undoubtedly, but it’s also a lot more.

Here are a few pointers which while we all are aware of, but we forget to implement:

Prioritise: I make a to-do-list daily, but its items are never in order of priority, because I am anyhow highly tempted to just finish off the noted chores (least time-consuming go first) so that I can cross them off on the list and feel good. Even back in school, I would end up preparing the shorter, but least scoring chapters first for exams. A cautionary tale indeed! It was always my competitor, yet close friend, who would score top of the class courtesy of having prioritised the right things.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prioritising, whether mentally or in writing, hardly takes a minute extra. But the tiny effort has huge implications – all of them worth striving for. One of the logics is that the more important the task, the fresher mind it deserves. But if we keep focusing on trivial tasks, by the time the main chores present themselves we lose our shine. So, ranking our errands is highly advisable to avoid the last-minute chaos and confusion stemming out of randomness.

Learn to say no: It’s always easier said than done. Our surroundings and situations that include people, events and objects, are bound to place demands on our time. But it is us who have to be constantly cognizant of the direction of our efforts. It is imperative to select the commitments that align with our goals and aspirations. Other-wise a haphazardness will take birth, leading us nowhere precisely. No doubt, sometimes we have to adjust/accommodate, too; but acting on a basic sense of what is it that one truly wants to do is essential, even while adapting to the circumstances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Relax: Remember that sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax. Relaxation is a uniquely individual endeavour. One size does not fit all. Some might like to socialise, and some would enjoy a book. Some will go to creative pursuits, while others will meditate.

Doing nothing is also absolutely okay. A dear friend recently remarked that her favourite Calvin and Hobbes quote by the brilliant American cartoonist Bill Watterson is, “There is not enough time to do all the nothing we want to do.” So, do make time for “nothing”.

Schedule: Last but not the least, make a schedule. It is the most basic, most commonly suggested and most underutilised time management hack. When overburdened with tasks, simply structuring the day on paper, to finish them, gives a sense of control and empowerment. Also, give it your best but do not be harsh if you don’t fulfil it cent percent. They say that if being harsh on ourselves were helpful, we would have made it a long time back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These tips get imbibed with practice and get honed with patience. So, begin the journey by all means, but do not forget to enjoy along the way.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!