Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gujarat man held with 26-lakh unaccounted cash in Zirakpur
chandigarh news

Gujarat man held with 26-lakh unaccounted cash in Zirakpur

The accused, identified as Sahil Bhai, was travelling from Ambala to Chandigarh on a Haryana Roadways bus when he was caught by the Zirakpur police
As the man did not have any supporting documents for the cash, Zirakpur police handed him over to the income tax department for further investigation. (HT Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Zirakpur police on Tuesday arrested a Gujarat resident after recovering 26-lakh unaccounted cash from his possession.

The accused, identified as Sahil Bhai, was travelling from Ambala to Chandigarh on a Haryana Roadways bus.

“During our routine checking of government buses, we found a man carrying a bag with 26 lakh in cash in 2,000, 500, 200 and 100 currency denominations. As he did not have any supporting documents, we handed him over to the income tax department for further investigation,” said inspector Deepinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP