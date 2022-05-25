Gujarat man held with 26-lakh unaccounted cash in Zirakpur

The Zirakpur police on Tuesday arrested a Gujarat resident after recovering ₹26-lakh unaccounted cash from his possession.

The accused, identified as Sahil Bhai, was travelling from Ambala to Chandigarh on a Haryana Roadways bus.

“During our routine checking of government buses, we found a man carrying a bag with ₹26 lakh in cash in ₹2,000, ₹500, ₹200 and ₹100 currency denominations. As he did not have any supporting documents, we handed him over to the income tax department for further investigation,” said inspector Deepinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur.