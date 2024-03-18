A Gujarat police team has reached here to nab one Harsheel Rawal who has emerged as the kingpin of illegal call centres being operated in Chandigarh and Panchkula to dupe foreign nationals. Gujarat police in Punjab to nab person operating fake call centres

As per police sources, Rawal is said to be hiding in Chandigarh or Punjab. His name cropped up during the investigation of an alleged suicide by a property dealer Digvijay in Ahmedabad. It was during this probe that the Gujarat police found his links with the illegal call centres operating in India.

“After Gurgaon and Ahmedabad, his (Digvijay’s) aide Harsheel is operating call centres at Chandigarh and in Panchkula. These call centres used to make calls to dupe individuals in foreign countries, mainly US citizens offering low-interest loans. The US citizens were duped into giving their social security numbers which were used to buy gift vouchers and then encashed in dollars. Earlier, he was active in the National Capital Region, however, fled after police nabbed him twice,” a Gujarat police official said on the condition of anonymity.

“He was arrested in some cases. Police suspect that he is involved in a big racket of these illegal call centres,” the Gujarat police official added.

When contacted, Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said generally, the police from other states liaison at the police station level for conducting raids. “The top brass is not involved at the initial stage,” she said.