‘Guldasta-2023’: Punjab residents can sleep well as 80,000 cops are awake 24x7, says CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday inaugurated a first-of-its-kind cultural event ‘Guldasta-2023’. The event was organised by Punjab Police in collaboration with Punjabi Film and TV Actors’ Association (PFTAA) for the welfare of families of cops. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann after handing over a cheques of ex gratia to a slain cop’s family. (Photo: X)

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the initiative in the state aimed at the welfare of families of the Punjab cops. He said the heroes of Punjab cops discharge their duty efficaciously and this function is dedicated to the families of these brave hearts. Mann also thanked the PFTAA for coming forward and organising the event at PAP grounds.

Mann said the day is aimed at facilitating the families to sit together and enjoy the event. He said it is a matter of pride and satisfaction that 80,000 cops are doing their duty to ensure that more than three crore people of the state sleep well.

The chief minister said the state government is making concerted efforts for women empowerment. He said several districts of the state are having women officers as senior superintendent of police and deputy commissioners. Mann said the state government has already given nod to start the recruitment process to induct 1,450 more cops in the state.

On the occasion, the Mann also handed over cheques of ex gratia to families of cops who had laid down their lives during the call of duty. He also felicitated the members of PFTAA and launched a song ‘Ardas’ written by ADGP MF Farooqui and sung by renowned Punjabi singer Master Saleem. Earlier, director general of police Gaurav Yadav welcomed the chief minister and other dignitaries to the event.