Gulmarg, Pahalgam see coldest night of season on New Year

The tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded the coldest night of the season as the temperature plummeted to -9.4°C and -8.2°C on Saturday night.

Thousands of tourists and locals had gathered at the two tourist resorts to ring in the New Year. The freezing temperatures, however, did not play spoilsport as tourists ushered in the New Year with music, dance and firecrackers.

A tourist from Calcutta, who had come to the Valley with his family, said, “The place is awesome and the weather is great. We hope the coming year is good for everybody.”

J&K Hoteliers Club Gulmarg chapter president Akib Chaya said that Gulmarg was ‘jam packed with tourists’ notwithstanding the cold.

On the arrangements made for New Year, he said, “Everything was spectacular. Events took place throughout the night. People had a lot of fun and the arrangements made by administration were also up to the mark.”

The tourism department and private players had planned parties and carnivals beforehand. Snowfall had already covered north Kashmir, including Gulmarg, in a white sheet on New Year.

Record number of tourists visited Valley this year: Officials

The year, the Valley welcomed 26.5 lakh visitors, an all-time high, said officials.

Pahalgam assistant director (tourism) Bilal Ahmad said that they received a good response from tourists for New Year celebrations despite the cold.

“The tourists were enjoying the cold as much as they were mesmerised by the New Year celebrations. The tourism department had invited popular singers to perform at the night,” Ahmad said.

He said the footfall at the resort had been increasing in the week leading to the New Year. “This is becoming a trend. We received a good footfall,” he said.

The summer capital, Srinagar recorded a night temperature of 0.5°C, while Jammu, the winter capital recorded a low of 5.7°C,” the meteorological department said in a bulletin.

As per meteorological officials, the weather is expected to remain dry from January 1 to 7.

“Expect a further drop in minimum temperatures across J&K. There will be warmer days and colder nights,” it said.

Officials said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snowfall across many places in J&K on January 8 and 9.

“The forecast may change in the coming days,” they said. Officials urged travellers to plan their flight in the afternoon. “Due to foggy conditions across north India, those planning to travel by air, are advised to take afternoon flights to avoid delays,” they said.