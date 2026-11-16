Gulmarg shivers at -2.5°C; dry weather expected from today

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir witnessed below-freezing temperatures during the night, while day temperatures across Kashmir were largely below normal on Sunday.

Tourists gather near the Gondola cable car station after fresh snowfall at Apharwat in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. (PTI)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 5.5°C during the day on Sunday, while the previous night witnessed a minimum of -2.5°C, the lowest recorded in the Union Territory.

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The tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 12.1°C while Qazigund witnessed 13.6°C, below normal at both places.

Srinagar was the only place where day temperature was slightly above normal at 16.1°C against a normal of 15.9°C. The Kashmir valley witnessed light rains in the plains and light snowfall over the mountains on Thursday and Friday.

However, the MeT has now predicted largely dry weather over the coming days. November 15 will be dry, with a brief spell of light rain or snow in isolated places. November 16 to 21 will also be dry, with cloudy conditions developing around November 20 and 21, respectively, according to an MeT update. “Farmers are advised to resume farm operations starting Sunday,” the center said.

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{{^usCountry}} Freezing nights continue in Himachal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Freezing nights continue in Himachal {{/usCountry}}

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Dharamshala The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh continued to experience colder nights with Kukumseri in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recording the lowest minimum temperature at - 3.2°C. It was followed by - 2.5°C recorded in Keylong and 2.8°C recorded in Kalpa.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted dry weather across Himachal Pradesh from November 16 to 21.

According to IMD, the minimum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 ℃ over many parts of the state during the next three to four days. The maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 ℃ over many parts of the state during the next two to three days.

During the last 24 hours, very light to light rain and snow was observed at isolated places over the state. The highest rainfall of 8.5mm was recorded in Sarahan, followed by Kandaghat (1mm), Murari Devi (1mm), Solan (0.8mm), Shimla (0.2mm), Sangla (0.2mm) and trace rainfall in Sundernagar and Bhabhanagar.

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