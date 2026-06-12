Gunmen open fire at Sonepat liquor trader’s house after threat call

A 28-year-old liquor businessman from Gumad village in Sonepat district narrowly escaped a bid on his life after assailants opened fire at his house on Wednesday night, following a threatening phone call. The attack, which police suspect is linked to a long-standing rivalry, left window panes shattered and damaged a parked car.

Officers recovered empty cartridge shells from the lane outside the house, and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence from the crime scene. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to the complaint lodged by Kunal, who operates liquor vends in the Samalkha area, he received an abusive phone call around 11 pm on June 10. The caller, identified as Mohit, a resident of the same village, allegedly threatened him before arriving at his house with several accomplices in a white Baleno car. Kunal alleged that he also had an altercation with Mohit three weeks ago.

Kunal told police he was in a terrace room with his father, elder brother, and cousin when he came under attack. One of the men fired a pistol directly at him. The bullet shattered the window glass, but Kunal escaped unhurt by ducking. The assailants then fired several more rounds at the house before fleeing.

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{{^usCountry}} Kunal claimed the attack stems from a year-old dispute over a soil-trading transaction involving a local contractor. He alleged that certain villagers had previously accused him of purchasing his liquor vends and a vehicle using their money, fuelling ongoing tensions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kunal claimed the attack stems from a year-old dispute over a soil-trading transaction involving a local contractor. He alleged that certain villagers had previously accused him of purchasing his liquor vends and a vehicle using their money, fuelling ongoing tensions. {{/usCountry}}

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After receiving an emergency call via the Dial-112 service, a team from the Ganaur police station rushed to the spot. Officers recovered empty cartridge shells from the lane outside the house, and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence from the crime scene.

Police have registered a case against accused Mohit, Manoj, Ravi, Kala and other accused under sections 109(1), 190, 191(3) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspects and verify the sequence of events.

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