Gupkar: Basic structure of Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission unacceptable

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Saturday said that the basic structure and the constitution of the Delimitation Commission are unacceptable to the alliance and also issued a white paper on the development of J&K post abrogation of Article 370.

The PAGD members on Saturday held a meeting in the backdrop of a fresh draft proposal given to associate members - five Parliament members from J&K, three from the National Conference and two representing the BJP.

The meeting was held at the Gupkar residence of the NC president, Farooq Abdullah who also chaired the meeting in which other issues related to J&K came up for discussion.

Farooq Abdullah who was flanked by top PAGD leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, termed today’s meeting very important as the white paper about J&K was being prepared. “The white paper got completed today in which the economic sufferings of the people post revocation of Article 370 are highlighted which will be shared with people.”

PAGD spokesman, Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said that for the past many months there was talk about the presentation of “white paper” before the people of the country.

“After several deliberations, the report has been finalised,” Tarigami said, besides white paper, reports of the Delimitation Commission were also discussed in the meeting by the alliance leadership.

Tarigami said that associate members Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone or Hasnain Masoodi have been meeting the Delimitation Commission and all members of the alliance are on one page on the stand the MP’s presented before the commission.

Tarigami said the process of delimitation is being held under the reorganisation Act and many people have challenged the reorganisation Act in the Supreme Court.

“What has been done on August 5, 2019, is not only against the Constitution but also against the law. It’s unfortunate our historical state was divided and downsized. It was a humiliation to the people of Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir irrespective of political regions, affiliations and communities. Our fate was being decided and that too without our participation and there was an unprecedented lockdown imposed on us, even the internet and phones were snapped that’s a shameful act. My country was divided and razed to the ground which the leaders claimed is the crown of the nation. It was done under this Act of reorganisation through which they are doing delimitation,” he said.