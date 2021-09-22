Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gurpreet Bhullar is new Ludhiana police commissioner
chandigarh news

Gurpreet Bhullar is new Ludhiana police commissioner

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, a 2004-batch IPS officer, will replace Naunihal Singh as the new Ludhiana commissioner of police; Naunihal had assumed charge as Ludhiana commissioner only last month, on August 21
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 02:46 AM IST
Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was the deputy inspector general (Ludhiana range). (HT Photo)

Barely a month after his posting, Ludhiana commissioner of police Naunihal Singh was transferred on Tuesday.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, a 2004-batch IPS officer, will replace him as the new Ludhiana commissioner of police. He was earlier the deputy inspector general (Ludhiana range). The transfer orders were issued following change in the top political echelons. Naunihal had assumed charge as Ludhiana commissioner only last month, on August 21. He has now been transferred to Jalandhar as commissioner of police .

Soon after joining, Naunihal had kept the forces on their toes round the clock by calling meetings at odd hours, sometimes as early as 3am. He had also exhibited a propensity for conducting surprise checks.

