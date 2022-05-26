Gurpreet Gogi pulls up Ludhiana ISBT authorities for poor state of toilets

Conducting a surprise inspection at the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar inter-state bus terminal on Wednesday, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi pulled up authorities for the poor condition of toilets.

During the inspection, the toilets were found to be in a deplorable condition. Water leakage was also reported, while no women staff was found deputed by the contractor for cleaning the ladies’ toilet.

The municipal corporation (MC) staff was later deputed to clean the toilets at the spot and directions were issued to the bus stand authorities for making proper arrangements for the future.

The legislator also checked cleanliness at the bus stand and in a few government-run buses. He also interacted with the passengers and enquired about any problems being faced at the inter-state bus terminal.