Ludhiana: Vet varsity signs MoU for sustainable dvpt in livestock and fisheries

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) in Ludhiana with an aim to promote sustainable development within the livestock and fisheries sectors in the region. The collaboration hopes to foster scientific and academic co-operation and harness the full potential of land and water resources using geospatial technologies.

It will also facilitate the exchange of scientific database and information, capacity building for faculty and students, joint seminars for scientific deliberations and action plans, and collaborative research projects. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

College of fisheries dean Meera D. Ansal said the collaboration will help generate a comprehensive database through ecological mapping of land and aquatic resources. It will enable the assessment of temporal and spatial changes related to seasons, climate change, disease outbreaks, pollution, land use, land cover, siltation and biological characteristics. These findings will help in determining management and conservation interventions needed.

It will also facilitate the exchange of scientific database and information, capacity building for faculty and students, joint seminars for scientific deliberations and action plans, and collaborative research projects for monitoring and sustainable utilisation of land and water resources in the fisheries and livestock farming systems.

GADVASU vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh stressed on the role of geospatial artificial intelligence in mitigating climate change impacts, disease outbreaks, illegal anthropogenic activities and environmental damage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JPS Gill, director of research, highlighted the sensitivity of aquatic resources as natural sinks for runoff from catchment areas. To ensure their sustainable biological output, they need protection from anthropogenic and industrial activities. The accurate ecological mapping of aquatic resources using remote sensing, GIS, and GPS technologies will contribute to the development of the fisheries sector.

PRSC director Brijendra Pateriya said that the MoU will enhance the ongoing research programmes in both institutions and provide a better understanding of emerging challenges.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON