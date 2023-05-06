Ludhiana: 315 degrees conferred on students at vet varsity’s convocation

As many as 315 degrees, 102 merit certificates and 17 gold medals were conferred on students during the third convocation of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) at Pal auditorium on Saturday.

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar awarding degree to a GADVASU student on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab legislative assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Punjab animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar were the chief guest and guest of honour, respectively.

Rupinder Singh Sodhi, president of the Indian Dairy Association, received Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) for his contribution in co-operative sector within the Indian dairy industry.

Kultar Singh Sandhwan congratulated the passing out students, their teachers and parents. He motivated the students to work with honesty and dedication and to keep high targets to achieve fruitful results in life. He encouraged the students to work for citizens of the country. He urged them to take up all challenges gracefully in their professional life to make significant contributions to uplift the livestock sector and contribute to progress of the country. He inspired them to value their mother-tongue for impressive results in professional and social life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GADVASU vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh delivered the convocation report and put forth the achievements of the university. The university has state-of-the-art infrastructure with proficient faculty to cater to the needs of research, teaching and extension activities. Currently, as many as 2,210 students are enrolled in diploma, undergraduate, masters’ and PhD programmes at the varsity. The university has been accredited by ICAR, recognised by University Grants Commission and has multiple national and international collaborations. He highlighted that various funded research projects being undertaken at the varsity. He added that hospitals and outstations of the university are catering to the needs of farmers round the clock.

Divulging details, GADVASU registrar HS Banga said 315 degrees, 102 merit certificates and 17 gold medals were conferred on students who have successfully completed their academic programmes in Doctor of Philosophy, Master of Veterinary Science, Master of Dairy Science and Technology, Master of Fisheries Science, Master of Science (Biotechnology), Bachelor of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry, Bachelor of Dairy Science and Technology, Bachelor of Fisheries Science and Bachelor of Biotechnology.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Members of board of management of GADVASU, officers, faculty members and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON