: The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Haryana Police to expedite probe in 2018 Gurugram police FIR pertaining to suspected irregularities in a land transaction between Sky Light Hospitality and realty major DLF Ltd in Gurugram’s Shikohpur.

Gurugram land deal: HC says probe is 'crawling', asks Haryana Police to complete it at the 'earliest'

The FIR involves former Congress chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has been named as an accused and one of the firm under probe, Sky Light Hospitality is linked to Robert Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“..we find that in FIR No.288 dated 01.09.2018 registered under Sections 420, 468, 471, 120-B IPC and under Section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act, Police Station Kherki Daula, Gurugram, the investigation is crawling since the last 5 years. Therefore, we direct that the investigation be completed in the said case at the earliest,” the bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan directed after perusing a status report filed by Additional Director General of Police, Crime, Haryana, Ajay Singhal. The report had mentioned that investigation into the FIR was still underway.

The September 2018 FIR was registered in Gurugram under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and offences of cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code. In April this year, the state government had re-constituted the SIT.

The report was submitted in a 2021 suo motu proceedings by the high court in which it is monitoring probes and trials in criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in two states and Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the Haryana police have also told the court that state anti-corruption bureau has submitted three challans regarding recruitment of HCS and other allied services for the year 2001 and 2004 in July and another challan regarding the recruitment of assistant professors has also been filed. The FIR was registered in October 2005 for the recruitment which took place during the tenure of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. At least 64 HCS officers were selected by the HPSC.

