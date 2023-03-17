Gusty winds, light showers bring down mercury in Ludhiana, farmers worried

Ludhiana In a major relief from the soaring mercury levels, the city received light showers accompanied by thunderstorm on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, bringing the maximum temperature down by four degrees and triggering fears among farmers about loss to their standing wheat crop.

A farmer looking at his flattened wheat crop near Mullanpur village in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 28 degree Celsius, while the minimum was 16 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 32 degree Celsius and the minimum was 16 degree Celsius.

As per the data received from the climate change and agriculture metrological department, the respite period is likely to continue till March 21.

PK Kingra, head of the climate change and agriculture metrological department, “Gusty winds, thunderstorms, lighting, and rain influenced by the western disturbances will remain intense from March 18 to 19. However, the phenomenon shall weaken by March 21.”

Farmers worried about standing wheat crop

Meanwhile, such sudden change in weather conditions has triggered concern among farmers about their standing wheat crop. Notably, in some areas of the district, strong winds and rain has flattened the standing crop and it is anticipated that the forecast of hailstorm may advance the damage.

Inspecting the flaccid wheat plantations at PAU-maintained farms, third-year student Gurvir Singh Kahlon said, “With light showers, majority of wheat crop in its final stage has toppled but fortunately, it hasn’t hit the fruit yet. Nonetheless, as per the forecast, if the hailstorm prevails in the coming days, it will certainly have an adverse impact on the produce.”

Commenting on the same, Kingra said, “Although light moisture brought by the moderate rain will cause no harm to wheat or mustard crops, but hailstorm can cause shedding of the produce resulting in low yield.”

“Harvesting of the mustard can be delayed by a week to minimise the risk and in case it has been harvested, the produce must be covered with tarpaulin. Lastly, irrigation must be done as per the norms to avoid excessive water,” Kingra said.

According to the met department of the varsity, “The weather is expected to remain cloudy with possibility of gusty winds/thundershowers over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours. The city shall experience maximum temperature of 24 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 16.4 degree Celsius on Saturday.”