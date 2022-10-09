Habitual offender, aides kidnap Ludhiana resident, force him to execute snatching

A habitual offender facing trial in several snatching and theft cases, with help from an aide, allegedly kidnapped a scrap dealer’s employee — forcing him to join his gang and indulge in snatching and theft. The accused also confined the victim and assaulted him for not cooperating.

On Friday, the victim managed to escape and informed the police. An FIR has been registered against the accused, identified as Rohit, Panda, Vicky Hathodi and three others who are yet to be identified.

The victim, Pappu Sahni, 29, said that the accused were frequent visitors at the scrap dealer shop where he works. On October 2, the accused turned up at the shop and asked him to accompany them to a filling station, where aides of the accused pushed him into a car.

The accused forced him to join the gang and execute snatchings and thefts for them. Upon refusing, the accused was confined in the house of Vicky Hathodi for a day. Later, they had moved him to the houses of the other accused and assaulted him until he managed to escape.

Assistant sub-inspector Kulwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Salem Tabri police station and hunt is on for their arrest.