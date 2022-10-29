Habitual offender Jindi attempts to run over Ludhiana police team Near Jalandhar Bypass

Notorious habitual offender Jatinder Singh alias Jindi, wanted in multiple criminal cases, attempted to run over a police team near Jalandhar Bypass in a bid to escape late on Thursday.

Police, meanwhile, opened fire targeting the car’s tires, but the accused managed to escape.

A case for attempt to murder was registered against the accused, a resident of Indra Colony on Rahon road and his aides who are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pritpal Singh of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA, staff 1), who, in the complaint, said police had received a tip-off regarding the whereabouts of the accused.

Following the information, the police tracked the group down to the Jalandhar Bypass and set up a checkpoint in the area.

When the police signalled Jindi and his aides to stop for checking, the accused sped the vehicle in the direction of the police team in an attempt to run over them.

Senior constable Sikandar opened fire at the car, but the accused managed to escape.

Salem Tabri police have registered an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Jindi and his aides and a hunt is on for their arrest.

Jindi, a close aide of gangster Puneet Bains, is facing trial in at least 14 criminal cases — including those for murder, kidnapping, attempt to murder, possessing illegal weapons, assault and theft.