Hamirpur court ‘security lapse’: HC order security audit of judicial complexes, judges residence in Himachal

Taking suo motu cognisance of a serious security breach at the Hamirpur judicial court complex, the Himachal Pradesh high court has ordered a comprehensive security audit of all judicial complexes and judges’ residences across the state.

The bench also directed the state government to file an affidavit detailing the security arrangements, including the deployment of armed guards, at the residences of HC judges. (File)

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The directions come in the wake of an incident on May 25, when an armed individual allegedly entered the Hamirpur court premises carrying a loaded firearm and threatened to kill judicial officers and advocates. The accused reportedly unlocked the weapon inside the complex before being overpowered and apprehended by police personnel present on the premises.

The HC was apprised that there are eight courts in the Hamirpur complex and only one lady police official and one home guard were deputed for security purposes despite the standing instructions of this court.

Expressing concern over the security arrangements in courts and at judicial officers’ residences, a division bench of the HC directed all district and sessions judges, in coordination with their respective superintendents of police, to submit detailed reports on existing security measures.

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{{^usCountry}} The bench also directed the state government to file an affidavit detailing the security arrangements, including the deployment of armed guards, at the residences of HC judges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench also directed the state government to file an affidavit detailing the security arrangements, including the deployment of armed guards, at the residences of HC judges. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, the Director General of Police (DGP) has been instructed to obtain security assessments from all district SPs and file a consolidated affidavit before the court outlining the present security framework and proposed measures to strengthen judicial security.

The HC has listed the matter for further hearing on July 23.