Hammer-wielding robber loots gold worth 12 lakh from Nayagaon jewellery shop

In a brazen daylight robbery, a man made off with 15 tolas of gold chains after threatening a jewellery shop owner with a hammer in Shiv Shakti Market, Nayagaon, on Thursday afternoon. The accused smashed the glass of the shop’s counters with the hammer, before making off with several gold chains weighing around 150 gm, the shopkeeper told Mohali police. (HT)

According to the jewellery shop owner, Ashwani Bhola, the robber entered the shop around 2 pm on Thursday. Armed with a hammer, he threatened to kill him. He proceeded to smash the glass counters of the store with the hammer and stole several gold chains, weighing around 150 grams and valued at around ₹12 lakh.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which is being reviewed by police to trace and arrest the robber. The shopkeeper escaped unharmed.

Bought a silver ring the day before

Investigation revealed that the accused had meticulously planned the robbery. On Wednesday, he purchased a silver ring worth ₹800 from the shop. On Thursday, he returned under the guise of resizing the ring before committing the crime.

Bhola claimed that the accused had been keeping an eye on the shop for the past four to five days. When he visited the store on Wednesday under the pretence of buying a ring for his wife, he kept his face covered.

He came back on Thursday and pulled out a hammer from his jacket. Bhola said finding him alone, he grabbed him by the neck and threatened to strike him with the hammer, before looting the gold chains. While fleeing, the accused left the hammer behind.

The shopkeeper said he managed to break free and activate the shop’s security alarm. But despite the alarm ringing, no one came to his aid.

As police were alerted, they arrived at the scene, seized the hammer, and launched an investigation. The incident sparked fear among local shopkeepers in the area.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Jayant Puri stated, “A case has been registered and we are investigating the matter. We are hopeful that the accused will be apprehended soon.”