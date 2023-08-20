Mohali police arrest four snatchers

Handesra Police on Saturday arrested four persons and claimed to have busted a gang of snatchers. The accused had allegedly snatched a bag containing ₹15,330 from an employee of a finance company. The accused were booked under Sections 379-B (snatching), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at Handesra Police Station in Mohali district. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Bikram Singh, alias Vicky, Abhishek Kumar, alias Abhi, Rohit Kumar and Lovepreet Singh, all aged between 20-23 years.

They were held following a complaint by Manjeet, group loan officer at a private finance company in Ambala. Manjeet alleged that the bag was snatched on August 16 near Handesra.

Handesra station-house officer Shivi Brar said that the accused did a recce and saw the victim collecting instalments from villagers.

“After observing the victim for three-four days, they planned to rob him. On August 16, while the victim was carrying the bag on foot, the accused came on a bike and snatched his bag”, Brar said.

Police, using personal and technical intelligence, arrested Bikram and Abhishek on Saturday morning. Based on information disclosed by them, Rohit and Lovepreet were arrested later in the day.

As per police, Bikram works as a helper in ambulances at a hospital in Ambala and is a a habitual offender. Police said he was booked in six criminal cases, including theft and assault in Haryana.

