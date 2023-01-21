Handloom material worth lakhs gutted after fire at store in Ludhiana

Material worth lakhs of rupees was gutted after a fire broke out at a multi-storey handloom store located at Gujjarmal Road market in the old city area.

The firefighters faced a tough time dousing the flames as fire tenders could not enter the narrow lanes of the market. Sub-fire officer Dheeraj Kumar said that prima facie, it appears that fire was caused due to a short-circuit.

According to Rishi, who runs another shop in the market, the incident took place in the morning when employees saw smoke emitting on the second and third floor of the building.

As the smoke began to spread, the store employees raised an alarm. Soon the shopkeepers arrived at the spot and began helping the store owner in taking out the costly handloom and blanket material.

Abhinandan Jain, owner of the store, also suffered burn injuries on his hands and legs while taking out the handloom material from the store.

Jain had purchased the ill-fated building merely a month ago and put fresh stock of handlooms and blankets.

The staff of the fire brigade reached the roof of adjacent buildings and broke a hole in the wall of the handloom store with a hammer to control the fire from spreading further.

Sub-fire officer Kumar said 35 fire tenders have been used so far to douse the flames. “As it was difficult to bring the fire tenders in the narrow street, we used hose pipes to reach the location,” Kumar said.

He said that the situation has been brought under control.

Fearing the structure may collapse due to excessive heat caused by fire, the police cordoned the area and restricted the entry of people near the building.