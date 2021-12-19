Hang those guilty of sacrilege, says Navjot Sidhu

Alleging that some fundamentalist forces are trying to disturb peace in Punjab, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu advocated capital punishment for all those accused of desecrating any religious text, while addressing a rally at Malerkotla on Sunday.

“We need to establish a voice of unity. The fundamentalist forces are disturbing our unity. However, whenever one religion is projected as higher and the other lower across the nation, Punjab always stands against it. All people are equal in Punjab. If there is any incident of sacrilege, whether it is of Guru Granth Sahib, Gita or Quran, the guilty should be hanged,” said Sidhu.

Accompanied by local MLA and cabinet minister Razia Sultana and her husband and former DGP Mohammad Mustafa, the Congress leader said that there was a “conspiracy to eradicate a community”, and Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims should show unity to defeat such forces.

Protesters disrupt speech

Earlier, when Sidhu was about to start his address, Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC) members and protesting aspiring teachers started raising slogans, but were removed by police. They were demanding reserved land for the SC community and jobs, respectively.

Even anganwadi workers, accredited social health activists and other contractual workers staged protests outside the venue, seeking regularisation and fulfilment of other demands.