Hangul population has increased in Kashmir: L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that population of Hangul has increased in Kashmir. He flagged off a walkathon, Walk for Wildlife, as a part of ‘Wildlife Week” from Police Golf Course to Nishat Bagh, Srinagar.

&K L-G Manoj Sinha flags off a walkathon as part of the Wildlife Week celebrations in Srinagar on Saturday (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citizens, eco club members, volunteers, NCC cadets and students in large numbers participated on the five km walkathon organised by the wildlife protection department.

Sinha reaffirmed the administration’s commitment for wildlife conservation, protection of the rich ecological heritage of the area and its balance with economic growth.

“Every citizen should become a wildlife and environment mitra (friend) and spread awareness about sustainable lifestyle,” he said, adding that the Hangul Breeding Centre in Tral which was languishing since 2008 has been revived this year.

Sinha said that last year, more than 13 lakh migratory birds were sighted in wetlands of Kashmir. He released a short film, J&K: Wildlife Chronicles.

Aaliya Mir, education officer and programme head, J&K wildlife SOS, said, “This is a time for us to reflect on the importance of wildlife conservation and our responsibility to protect our natural heritage.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!