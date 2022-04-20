Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Hanif Qureshi is new Panchkula commissioner of police
chandigarh news

Hanif Qureshi is new Panchkula commissioner of police

Hanif Qureshi replaced Saurabh Singh, who has been posted as inspector general (IG), India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, and IG, Security
Hanif Qureshi is a 1996-batch IPS officer. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana government on Tuesday posted 1996-batch IPS officer Hanif Qureshi as the Panchkula commissioner of police.

Qureshi replaced Saurabh Singh, who has been posted as inspector general (IG), India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, and IG, Security.

Qureshi will also continue to hold the charge of director general, renewable energy department. Apart from MTech and MBA, the officer also holds a PhD in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati, USA.

