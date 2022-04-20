Hanif Qureshi is new Panchkula commissioner of police

Ludhiana | Burglars make off with ₹25 lakh from garment showroom

Burglars struck at a wholesale garment showroom in Gandhi Nagar and decamped with ₹25 lakh cash in the wee hours of Tuesday. The matter came to light in the morning when the owner, Kapil Kumar, came to open the showroom. Kumar said when he reached the showroom, everything appeared fine from outside. Kumar stated that though his showroom is equipped with CCTV cameras, these were not running when the crime took place.