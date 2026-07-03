Protest of Chanot villagers for a T-joint from the Bhakra pipeline entered its Day 50 on Friday, with farmers’ organisations and khap representatives staging demonstrations outside mini secretariats in Hansi and Hisar, demanding immediate response from the government.

The protesters argued that the proposed connection would not affect the water supply to Hansi and would instead save the government nearly ₹3 crore in additional infrastructure costs. (HT Photo)

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Meanwhile, villagers continued their indefinite sit-in in the village itself demanding a permanent drinking water connection from the main pipeline passing through their village under the AMRUT scheme.

In Hisar, the protesters led by farmer leaders Dashrath Malik, Vikas Sisar and Mange Ram Malik, submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner addressed to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, seeking a six-inch T-joint from the 36-inch main drinking water pipeline being laid to supply drinking water to Hansi town.

The protesters argued that the proposed connection would not affect the water supply to Hansi and would instead save the government nearly ₹3 crore in additional infrastructure costs. They claimed that under AMRUT 2.0 guidelines, villages falling along major pipeline routes are eligible for inclusion in the scheme.

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{{^usCountry}} Farmer leader Vikas Sisar said the memorandum was the villagers’ “final appeal” to the CM, urging them to resolve the long-pending drinking water crisis without further delay. In Rohtak, the Meham Chaubisi Sarvkhap Panchayat also submitted a memorandum to the SDM, raising the similar demand for a permanent solution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farmer leader Vikas Sisar said the memorandum was the villagers’ “final appeal” to the CM, urging them to resolve the long-pending drinking water crisis without further delay. In Rohtak, the Meham Chaubisi Sarvkhap Panchayat also submitted a memorandum to the SDM, raising the similar demand for a permanent solution. {{/usCountry}}

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