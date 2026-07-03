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Hansi village drinking water protest: Farmers, khap panchayats join protest on Day 50

In Hisar, the protesters led by farmer leaders Dashrath Malik, Vikas Sisar and Mange Ram Malik, submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner addressed to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, seeking a six-inch T-joint from the 36-inch main drinking water pipeline

Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 08:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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Protest of Chanot villagers for a T-joint from the Bhakra pipeline entered its Day 50 on Friday, with farmers’ organisations and khap representatives staging demonstrations outside mini secretariats in Hansi and Hisar, demanding immediate response from the government.

The protesters argued that the proposed connection would not affect the water supply to Hansi and would instead save the government nearly ₹3 crore in additional infrastructure costs. (HT Photo)
The protesters argued that the proposed connection would not affect the water supply to Hansi and would instead save the government nearly ₹3 crore in additional infrastructure costs. (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, villagers continued their indefinite sit-in in the village itself demanding a permanent drinking water connection from the main pipeline passing through their village under the AMRUT scheme.

In Hisar, the protesters led by farmer leaders Dashrath Malik, Vikas Sisar and Mange Ram Malik, submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner addressed to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, seeking a six-inch T-joint from the 36-inch main drinking water pipeline being laid to supply drinking water to Hansi town.

The protesters argued that the proposed connection would not affect the water supply to Hansi and would instead save the government nearly 3 crore in additional infrastructure costs. They claimed that under AMRUT 2.0 guidelines, villages falling along major pipeline routes are eligible for inclusion in the scheme.

 
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