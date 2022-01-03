Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Har Ghar Pakki Chhat: Ludhiana Central MLA distributes cheques
chandigarh news

Har Ghar Pakki Chhat: Ludhiana Central MLA distributes cheques

As a part of ‘Har Ghar Pakki Chhat’ campaign Ludhiana Central MLA Surinder Dawar distributed cheques worth ₹12,000 at several places in his constituency on Sunday
Ludhiana Central MLA distributed about 1,000 cheques at numerous places in the constituency as a part of ‘Har Ghar Pakki Chhat’ campaign (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 03:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana Central MLA Surinder Dawar distributed cheques worth 12,000 at several places in the constituency on Sunday as a part of ‘Har Ghar Pakki Chhat’ campaign to provide a pukka roof for all households. He distributed about 1,000 cheques at numerous places in the constituency, including ward number 61, ward number 8, ward number 20, ward number 59, in addition to other wards.

