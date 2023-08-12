Har Ghar Tiranga: 5 lakh tricolours to be distributed across Haryana

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 12, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ series, the Manohar Lal Khattar government will distribute 5 lakh national flags in the state in a bid to give fillip to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

This campaign will be run by the department of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs in Haryana from August 13 to 15.

“The objective of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is to inculcate the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and remind them of the journey of people of the country, who have made their valuable contribution in the building of this great nation,” an official spokesperson said in a release.

The national flags will be available at every ration depot in the village and city of the state and any person can take the flag from the ration depot after paying 25 per flag.

The spokesperson said the citizens of the state should proudly display the flag at their homes.

