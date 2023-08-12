Har Ghar Tiranga: 5 lakh tricolours to be distributed across Haryana

Under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ series, the Manohar Lal Khattar government will distribute 5 lakh national flags in the state in a bid to give fillip to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The national flags will be available at every ration depot in the village and city of the state and any person can take the flag from the ration depot after paying ₹ 25 per flag. (HT Photo)

This campaign will be run by the department of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs in Haryana from August 13 to 15.

“The objective of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is to inculcate the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and remind them of the journey of people of the country, who have made their valuable contribution in the building of this great nation,” an official spokesperson said in a release.

The national flags will be available at every ration depot in the village and city of the state and any person can take the flag from the ration depot after paying ₹25 per flag.

The spokesperson said the citizens of the state should proudly display the flag at their homes.

