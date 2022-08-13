‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive paves its way to remote areas in J&K

As a part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, hoisting a Tricolour has become a movement in J&K with several remote areas actively participating in the campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon all citizens to turn the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign into a mass movement to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a J&K government spokesperson, from Kathua to Kupwara, people of J&K, particularly children, are organising rallies. “The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism among people and promote awareness about the national flag,” he added.

Citizens of J&K, including the public representatives, are participating in the campaign vigorously, he said.

Quoting Budgam DDC chairman Nazir Ahmed Khan, the spokesman said he urged everyone to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign successful. “It is a moment to remind us of the sacrifices of our bravehearts for Independence,” he added.

“Recently, in remote Kralpora, Machil area of Kupwara, students were joined by locals in carrying out a Tiranga rally,” he said.

Amarnath Yatra: LG Sinha offers ‘Samapan pooja’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed the ‘samapan pooja’ of the annual Amarnath Yatra at Raj Bhawan on Friday morning.

He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the people amid chanting of religious hymns and mantras.

“I truly admire and appreciate the selfless contribution of all stakeholders and citizens for making this difficult Yatra hassle-free for pilgrims,” he said.