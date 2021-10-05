Har Hith stores to be launched in Haryana on October 7

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will virtually inaugurate 68 “Har Hith” stores set up by the Haryana Agro Industries Corporation on October 7.

The stores will provide groceries, including products from organisations and cooperative agencies like NAFED, HAFED and VITA.

These stores are being allotted to only Haryana residents, and the master warehouses are located in Gurugram, Karnal and Hisar.

Haryana launches cyber security awareness campaign

Chandigarh The Haryana government has decided to run a cyber security awareness campaign in all colleges and universities of the state to prevent incidents of online fraud. In line with this, the government has published a booklet about cyber threats, frauds, harassment and ways to prevent such crimes. All university registrars and college principals have been directed to publicise this booklet at their institutes for better awareness.

Haryana CM apprised of issues at Mahendragarh

Chandigarh Former Haryana education minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Monday met chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and discussed problems being faced by people of Mahendragarh district. Sharma urged Khattar to set up an Institute of Management and Technology at the district’s Khudana village and also shared the poor status of the road leading to Narnaul from Adampur Dadhi village of Charkhi Dadri.

Bedi new joint director of Haryana higher education dept

Chandigarh The Haryana government has appointed Ruchi Singh Bedi as joint director (administration), higher education department, with immediate effect.