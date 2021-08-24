Harassed by daughter-in-law, her parents 60-year-old sets himself on fire

A 60-year-old retired banker succumbed to burn injuries on Monday, two days after he set himself on fire at his house in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar at Noorwala Road on Saturday.

The victim was allegedly being harassed by his daughter-in-law and her parents, who are absconding.

The victim’s wife said that the retired banker had taken the extreme step after being humiliated and beaten up by their son’s in-laws at their house on Saturday. She alleged that the accused had also threatened to implicate them in a case of dowry harassment.

“After the accused left the house, my husband poured kerosene on himself and set himself on fire,” she said. The man was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injures.

The complainant said that her 29-year-old son had married the accused one-and-a-half years ago and have a six-month-old daughter.

“Three months ago, my husband and I suffered injuries in a mishap, after which our daughter-in-law and her parents started abusing us. Our daughter-in-law wanted to move in a separate accommodation, but when my husband refused, she assaulted him. She had started harassing me soon after her marriage,” she said.

Basti Jodhewal station house officer inspector Mohammad Jamil said a case had been registered under Sections 306 (suicide) and 34 ( acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.