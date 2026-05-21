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Harbhajan’s post on Punjab’s law and order triggers online slugfest

Harbhajan’s post triggered strong reactions on social media, with several users criticising him over his switch from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP.

Published on: May 21, 2026 08:12 am IST
By Navrajdeep Singh, Jalandhar
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Rajya Sabha member and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday questioned the law and order situation in Punjab in his first public statement since joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rajya Sabha member and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh

Tagging Punjab director general of police (DGP), Harbhajan, shared a video on X related to the alleged kidnapping of a four-year-old girl in Kurali and urged the police to help the family.

“What’s going on in Punjab. I urge @DGPPunjabPolice to see this matter and help the family,” he posted.

The girl was rescued nearly six hours after being abducted, with the Mohali police stating that preliminary investigations pointed to an ongoing child custody dispute between her parents. Harbhajan’s post triggered strong reactions on social media, with several users criticising him over his switch from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP.

Seven MPs, constituting two-thirds of the AAP’s total strength of 10 in the Upper House, switched to the BJP on April 24. They include Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Harbhajan, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney (all from Punjab), and Swati Maliwal (Delhi).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navrajdeep Singh

Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Harbhajan’s post on Punjab’s law and order triggers online slugfest
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Harbhajan’s post on Punjab’s law and order triggers online slugfest
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