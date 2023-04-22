Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Harinder emerges as overall winner at Lady Captain's Day Tournament in Chandigarh

Harinder emerges as overall winner at Lady Captain’s Day Tournament in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 22, 2023 02:17 AM IST



Harinder Grewal emerged as the winner at the Lady Captain’s Day Tournament that was held in the stableford format at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.

Prize winners of the Lady Captain’s Day tournament with Ashu Singh, the lady captain of Chandigarh Golf Club (sixth from the left) on Thursday evening. (HT Photo)

Minna Singh was the first runner-up and Hanima Grewal finished as the second runner-up. Harinder also bagged prizes for straightest drive and nearest to the pin.

In the junior girls’ section, gross prize was bagged by Mehr Nijjar, while Nadr Kaur was declared as runner-up gross. As many as 40 female golfers took part in the tournament. Ashu Singh, the lady captain of Chandigarh Golf Club, did the ceremonial tee off.

