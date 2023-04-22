Harinder emerges as overall winner at Lady Captain’s Day Tournament in Chandigarh

Harinder Grewal emerged as the winner at the Lady Captain’s Day Tournament that was held in the stableford format at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.

Prize winners of the Lady Captain’s Day tournament with Ashu Singh, the lady captain of Chandigarh Golf Club (sixth from the left) on Thursday evening. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minna Singh was the first runner-up and Hanima Grewal finished as the second runner-up. Harinder also bagged prizes for straightest drive and nearest to the pin.

In the junior girls’ section, gross prize was bagged by Mehr Nijjar, while Nadr Kaur was declared as runner-up gross. As many as 40 female golfers took part in the tournament. Ashu Singh, the lady captain of Chandigarh Golf Club, did the ceremonial tee off.