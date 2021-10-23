Harish Chaudhary replaces Rawat as Punjab Congress in-charge

The Congress on Friday appointed AICC secretary and Rajasthan revenue minister Harish Chaudhary as the in-charge of party affairs in poll-bound Punjab.

Chaudhary, who replaces AICC general secretary and former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat, has also been made in-charge for Chandigarh. Rawat had urged the party high command to be relieved off his duties in Punjab. His home state is also going to polls along with Punjab in less than four months.

“Congress president has appointed Harish Chaudhary as AICC in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect. Harish Rawat is being relieved from his current responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh,” general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said in a statement, adding that Rawat would continue to be a member of the Congress Working Committee.

Rawat was made in-charge of Punjab about a year ago. His tenure was quite an eventful one as the state Congress was rocked by factional feud that saw Navjot Singh Sidhu, several ministers and MLAs revolt against then chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Sidhu was appointed the state chief despite strong opposition from Amarinder who was made to resign last month.

However, the change of guard has failed to end the strife as the new chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, and Sidhu have not been on the same page on senior appointments, cabinet appointments and allocation of some portfolios. Chaudhary’s appointment was expected as he has been holding parleys with Channi, Sidhu and other party leaders for the past several days to resolve their differences. He had worked as Punjab affairs co-incharge in the past.