News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

BySurjit Singh, Amritsar
Nov 08, 2023 03:40 PM IST

A total of 138 votes were polled, out of which a whopping 118 votes went in Harjinder Singh Dhami’s favour while his rival candidate Balbir Singh Ghunas could garner only 17 votes. Two votes were cancelled.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was re-elected the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday during the annual election of the gurdwara body.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami has been elected SGPC president for the third time. (ANI FILE)
A total of 138 votes were polled, out of which a whopping 118 votes went in Dhami’s favour while his rival candidate Balbir Singh Ghunas could garner only 17 votes. Two votes were cancelled. Thus, the opposition camp shrunk further.

The polling was held during the general house session at Teja Singh Samundri Hall, the headquarters of the SGPC.

This is for the third time that Dhami has secured the top post. Last year, he had defeated three-time president Jagir Kaur.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
