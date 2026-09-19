Harmukh–Gangbal yatra a living expression of immortal faith: Sinha

The Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, on Friday flagged off the Harmukh–Gangbal pilgrimage at Ganderbal. The LG said the yatra is a sacred bridge between India’s glorious past and vibrant present.

LG Manoj Sinha said that pilgrimage gives us that strength and self-confidence. At the same time, it brings us closer to nature. (HT Photo)

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Addressing the gathering, the LG observed that Jammu and Kashmir has, for millennia, been nourished by an unbroken stream of faith, with every step of its land imbued with spiritual energy, as highlighted by Kalhana in the Rajatarangini.

Quoting from the Nilamata Puana, Sinha noted that Mount Harmukh, also known as Harmukut, is revered as the abode of Lord Shiva, while Gangbal Lake at 14,500 feet is regarded as the sacred presence of Mother Ganga. “Despite difficult terrain and historical upheavals, devotees have preserved their spiritual bond with this pilgrimage site, which is also associated with paying homage to ancestors, comparable in sanctity to Haridwar.”

The LG said that Himalayan pilgrimages teach humility before nature and inspire noble thoughts from all directions, fostering social harmony.

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{{^usCountry}} “I firmly believe that the Harmukh–Gangbal pilgrimage is a living expression of this immortal faith. On the pilgrimage, no one is superior or inferior. All are seekers of truth, united in spirituality. This is the strength of our eternal culture,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I firmly believe that the Harmukh–Gangbal pilgrimage is a living expression of this immortal faith. On the pilgrimage, no one is superior or inferior. All are seekers of truth, united in spirituality. This is the strength of our eternal culture,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the relevance of pilgrimage in contemporary times, the LG urged pilgrims to pledge to protect nature, especially in the context of climate change and environmental challenges. He observed that such spiritual journeys strengthen the nation’s soul and collective consciousness.

“I often say that Himalayan pilgrimages teach us two important lessons. First, I am not the master of nature but its custodian. Second, noble and beneficial thoughts should come to us from all directions so that we may make society more prosperous. I believe that, in our eternal culture, pilgrimage has always been a great force for social harmony.”

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He said that pilgrimage gives us that strength and self-confidence. At the same time, it brings us closer to nature.