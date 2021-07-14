Harnessing happy hormones as lockdown blues turn green

The stay-at-home era had curtailed my sphere of activity and lowered my sense of achievement. The joy of completing a task and feeling good about it was fast waning as there were not many options to explore. I was looking for ways to boost my level of endorphins within the precincts of my abode.

The lockdown blues turned green when I realised that I had an opportunity to execute those mundane jobs, which may have otherwise taken eons to materialise. One fine morning, I did it! I managed to move my desk to a new position in the study. Resetting the formidable furniture in the house was something I had wanted to do for a long time, and seeing my little efforts fructify, was exhilarating. It was as thrilling as moving the mountains.

Brimming with new energy, the crusader in me went scouting around the house to reorient, reorganise and resettle all the corners. My family had conveniently slipped into comfort zone, and they refused to budge .They were the same people whom I had tricked into doing their own chores in the initial phase of the lockdown. But now they had absolved themselves of every responsibility, as if taking cue from our worthy politicians.

So, there were a few sloth bears in the house, and my Tarzan was also on an unprecedented leave. The only one to share Jane’s enthusiasm was a scrawny house help, whom she did not want to burden too much. I was virtually out on a limb, treading the path of unknown challenges.

I’ve heard that if the syllabus is tough, start with the easier chapters. Solving smaller problems gives a sense of achievement and builds confidence. I started with the no man’s land, the common areas of the house, and managed a decent facelift. The adrenaline was working and off I went to the attic to rummage through a few artefacts besides carpets that I had collected over the years. The cobwebs and dust stuck to me like long lost friends. Was I fazed, certainly not! I did not hesitate to dive into the deepest closet next, and discovered a few hidden treasures while cleaning it.

The monkey ladder had once been my favourite swing in school, but now the simple steel ladder at home, seemed a daunting task. But I earned my prize when I climbed it to open the upper cupboard, and out tumbled my favourite cushions, that I had woefully assigned to the list of lost property.

The changes in the house had brought in an air of freshness. Though I had ruffled a few feathers while shifting the furniture, no one was complaining. Instead, their smiling faces brought immense joy and I think I also heard a silent applause.

Not the one to rest on my laurels, I was already eyeing my children’s bedroom furniture. Dragging them out of their couches would have meant war so I decided to cherish the peace that prevailed, for a while, for I knew, it was the lull before the storm. alkagaurkashyap@gmail.com

The writer is a Chandigarh-based advocate