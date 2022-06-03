Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Harpreet Sidhu new Punjab ADGP, prisons

Harpreet Singh Sidhu, a 1992-batch IPS officer, is also heading the state’s anti-drug special task force
Published on Jun 03, 2022 03:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Punjab government on Friday gave additional charge of prisons to additional director general of police (ADGP) rank officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu, according to an official order.

Sidhu, a 1992-batch IPS officer, is heading the anti-drug special task force (STF) at present.

ADGP Varinder Kumar was heading the prisons department earlier but on May 31, he was posted as the chief director of the Vigilance Bureau, Punjab.

