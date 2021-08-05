Harsimrat, Bittu engage in verbal spat in Parliament complex over farm laws

Two Punjab MPs from Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday engaged in a public spat inside Parliament complex over the passage of farm laws.

Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu and Bathinda MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal traded charges just before the day’s session started.

Both Akali Dal and Punjab Congress MPs have been standing outside Parliament house for days to protest against the three farm laws and in support of the farmers.

Bittu accused Harsimrat of being part of the Union cabinet that cleared the three farm bills and also aiding their passage in Lok Sabha.

Hitting back, Harsimrat accused Bittu and other Congress MPs of staging a walkout and helping in the easy passage of the agriculture bills in the lower house.

Harsimrat was standing with Akali Dal and BSP MPs and protesting when Bittu accused her of being a part of the cabinet that cleared the bills.

The face-off took place in full public view and in front of the media.

Bittu later attacked SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, asking where was the Lok Sabha member while Parliament and Kisan Sansad were on.

“Where is Sukhbir Badal? Why is he not protesting and coming to Parliament? He is holding press conferences elsewhere but not coming to Parliament to raise the farmers’ issues,” Bittu said amid continued squabbling.

Punjab MPs of Akali Dal, Congress and AAP have been demanding the repeal of the three controversial farm laws and have been giving adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss farm issues.

Leaders of various parties have been going out of their way to show solidarity with farmers ever since the farmer unions declared that they would assess the performance of MPs on farmers’ issues and then decide on extending their support in elections.

Punjab assembly elections are due in early 2022 and all parties are working overtime to keep the farmers on their side.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier driven a tractor to Parliament to highlight the problems of farmers.

The monsoon session of Parliament, which started on July 19, will conclude on August 13.